Harborfest Dock Day And Craft Festival Is June 4

Schedule Of Events

• Craft Show, 85+ Vendors

• Hourly Cruises On The Luxury Yacht Elixir

• Children’s Fun Park: Games, Crafts, Sports, Science Fun

• Live Entertainment At The Tugboat:

10:30-Bach 2 Rock

11:30-World Tae Kwon Do

12:00-The Royal Yard Sea Chanties

1:00-Hat Trixx

2:00-Red Stocking Revue Encore

3:00-Lions Of Winter

4:00-Dexter Scully Group

• Music In The Park At The Sousa Bandshell:

12:00-Ana Paul

1:00 -Port Jazz Project

• Family Fun Stage & Talent Show

10:30-Talented Kids Of Port Washington

11:00-Pluckd Studio

11:30-Rachel Blackburn Voice Studio

12:00-Olga Berest Dance Studio

12:30-Rally & Pep

1:00-Blue Moon Taekwondo

1:30-Danceworks, NY

2:00-RuDanceNY

2:30-Goody’s Basement Band

3:00-Bach To Rock

4:30-Language With Yoli

• Children’s Model Boat Regatta At Baxter’s Pond, Starting At 9 a.m.

• Enviro-Expo And “Pollinators – Wings Of Life” Education Project

• Art In The Park

All Day Button Making

12:00–1:00: “Fun With Clay,” For Children

1:30 p.m.: “Plein Air (Outdoor) Painting”

• New Exhibit In Tugboat Museum:

“Port Washington: Through My Lens”

By Roy Schneider

• Fabulous Food Court-“A Taste Of Port Washington”

• Merchant And Organization Booths And Exhibits

• Sports Contests At PAL Field And On The Dock

• Fire Boat Demonstrations

• Much More!

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and the Town of North Hempstead will be presenting the 31st annual HarborFest Dock Day and Craft Festival on Sunday, June 4. Events begin at 10AM at the Town Dock and lower Main Street. Admission is free and there will be free parking at the train station and Manorhaven Park. The Admiral Sponsors of HarborFest are Anton Media Group and Blank Slate Media.

A big attraction is the HarborFest Craft Fair featuring over 85 quality craftspeople. Their booths will be located along lower Main Street, near the waterfront of Manhasset Bay, making it one of the most picturesque Craft Fairs on Long Island. The HarborFest Craft Fair is sponsored by Precision Work, Inc.

Another attraction along Main Street is Art In The Park, organized and sponsored by The Art Guild and sponsored by Luria Design & Style and Sheehan & Company, CPA, PC. It features local artists displaying their work in Sunset Park. They will have free Plein Air (outdoor) Painting instruction beginning at 1:30 p.m. and a free “Fun With Clay” Workshop for children from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Art in The Park will have Button Making fun for all ages throughout the day.

HarborFest is excited to announce that the Children’s Model Boat Regatta will return this year with a twist! Port Washington students in third grade are invited to build a model boat and race it on Baxter’s Pond on Sunday, June 4. Boat building instruction will be held in the Port Washington Library and by registration. Racing heats will also be by pre-registration. Racing slots are limited but the fun is unlimited. The Model Boat Regatta’s major sponsors are Mathnasium and the Baxter’s Pond Foundation.

As soon as you enter the dock, look for the Chamber of Commerce booth near the entrance. They will be selling tee-shirts with a very special design that celebrates Port Washington landmarks and history. The tee-shirts are not just collectibles, but are beautiful in quality and color.

Everyone is excited that the luxury yacht Elixir will return to HarborFest. On Saturday, June 3, Elixir Yacht will depart the Town Dock for two 40-minute Sunset Cruises at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. During HarborFest Dock Day, on Sunday, June 4, Elixir Yacht will depart hourly from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations for all cruises may be made online at LIBoatRentals.com/HarborFest. The cost for the cruises is $30 per adult ($5 discount for Adult tickets only if purchased online by May 26) and $15 for those 12 years and younger. Historical maps and information will be given to the passengers and sights of interest will be pointed out. The Elixir Yacht cruises are sponsored by Long Island Boat Rental.

A highly anticipated event is the demonstration of the Port Washington Fire Department’s Fire Boat. It will be moored off the Town Dock for HarborFest and the demonstrations are sure to be exciting for all the festivalgoers.

Many lucky visitors can catch a free ride on the picturesque Long Island Trolley, sponsored by the Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (BID) The trolley will make a continuous loop from the train station to the festival area.

The large and popular HarborFest Family Fun Park is organized by The Parent Resource Center (PRC) and the Chamber of Commerce. Visit the PRC Fun Tent which always delights the children with lots of games and crafts. A highlight of the PRC activities will be a mini train – always a favorite! There will be many Fun Park activities run by other organizations and businesses to keep the kids happy all day!

The Fun Park also features free family entertainment all day on the Family Fun Stage. A very exciting start to the day, at 10:00 a.m., Kerboomkidz will dance. Then, at 10:30 a.m., the Talented Kids of Port Washington show will begin. At 11:00 a.m., there will a performance by Pluckd Studio, followed by Rachel Blackburn Voice Studio at 11:30 a.m. Olga Berest Dance Studio performances will be at 12:00 p.m., Rally & Pep at 12:30 p.m., martial arts demonstrations by Blue Moon Taekwondo start at 1:00 p.m. A performance by Danceworks, NY will be at 1:30 p.m. RuDanceNY will take the stage at 2:00 p.m. Goody’s Basement Band will perform at 2:30 p.m., followed by Bach to Rock bands at 3:00 p.m. The finale will be Language with Yoli at 4:30 p.m. The Family Fun Stage is sponsored by Anthony’s World of Floors, Diane’s Place Hair Salon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Fathoms Hotel & Marina, Flatiron Pediatrics, Healthy Kids Pediatrics, Ivy Rehab, Lorber/Hoffman Real Estate Group, Orangetheory Fitness, Port Jewish Center and Sid Jacobson JCC.

On the Town Dock, there will be dozens of local merchants and organizations offering fine shopping and browsing, demonstrations, activities, giveaways, services and information. As always, a main attraction will be HarborFest’s Fabulous Food Court. Port’s finest restaurants and organizations will present their specialties to feed the hungry crowds. There will be tasty lunch selections from Ayhan’s Shish Kebab, Ikedo Ramen, Ivory Kitchen, LI Festival Catering, the Manhasset Bay Sportsmen’s Club, PYA, The Wild Goose, and Yummy Gyro. For sweet treats you will find delicious choices from Ralph’s Italian Ices in the Food Court and Mel’s Ice Cream truck in Sunset Park, by the Art in the Park exhibits. Come hungry—you can feast all day at HarborFest!

HarborFest will showcase free live entertainment in front of the “Pride of Cow Bay” Tugboat Museum at the entrance to the Dock. Bach 2 Rock kicks off at 10:30 a.m. World Tae Kwon Do follows at 11:30 a.m. To get everyone in the spirit of the day, The Royal Yard will sing Sea Chanties starting at 12:00 p.m. Then Hat Trixx will entertain at 1:00 p.m. Port’s own Red Stocking Review will perform at 2:00 p.m. Lions of Winter takes the stage at 3:00 p.m. The grand finale will be the Dexter Scully Group at 4:00 p.m.

HarborFest introduces Music in the Park at the Sousa Band Shell. Songstress Ana Paul will enchant at 12:00 p.m. and Port Jazz Project will entertain at 1:00 p.m.

The mission of HarborFest is to promote environmental awareness and the HarborFest Committee offers free Enviro-Expo booths to organizations that promote the mission. There will be fascinating new hands-on demonstrations, special displays about Manhasset Bay and up-to-date information and products. Grassroots Environmental Education has organized a timely environmental education project called “Pollinators—Wings of Life.” They will draw attention to the growing worldwide crisis of the decline in the number of pollinators. Look for their creative display in the Enviro-Expo area. The Environmental Education program is sponsored by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy and WorkSmart Space.

HarborFest’s very own Port Hole Pete will be at the helm of the “Pride of Cow Bay” Nautical Museum, where a new exhibit, “Port Washington: Through My Lens”—a collection of photos by Roy Schneider, will be unveiled. The exhibit was curated by Debbie Greco Cohen (Strategic Planning & Communications) and contains spectacular photos of Port Washington’s waterfront scenery. You can view the exhibit through the tugboat’s portholes. It will be on display throughout the coming year, beginning at HarborFest. The exhibit is sponsored by Bayside Tax & Wealth and The Elixir Yacht by Long Island Boat Rentals.

HarborFest is made possible by the Town of North Hempstead, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the Admiral Sponsorships of Anton Media Group and Blank Slate Media. In addition to all the sponsors mentioned above, major HarborFest sponsors are: Anthony’s World of Floors, Bayside Tax & Wealth, BEB Capital, Captain Steve Sailing, Dance Arts Centre, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton,Diane’s Place Hair Salon, Lisa Donatelli, – LRES Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Fathoms Hotel & Marina, Flatiron Pediatrics, Gan Shalom Nursery School, Greater Port Washington BID, Happy Montessori School, Healthy Kids Pediatrics, Island Chimney Service, Ivy Rehab, Joy Products, Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington, Kornhaber Dental Group, Kathy Levinson – Douglas Elliman, The Elixir Yacht by Long Island Boat Rental, Lorber/Hoffman Real Estate Group, Luria Design & Style, Kenneth S. Magida Esq., Mathnasium, My Spectrum School, My Style Camp, Orangetheory Fitness, Port Jewish Center, Port Salt Cave, Port Washington Calendar, Port Washington Federal Credit Union, Port Washington PBA, Power Home Remodeling, Precision Work, Renewal by Andersen, Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, Sheehan & Company CPA PC, Sid Jacobson JCC, St. Francis Hospital, The Art Guild, Toms Point Marina, WorkSmart Space

The Chamber of Commerce gives special thanks to The Art Guild, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, CancerCare’s “Red Stocking Revue,” Grassroots Environmental Education, the Parent Resource Center, the Port Washington Fire Department, the Port Washington Police District, the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Town of North Hempstead Highway Dept., Town of North Hempstead Dept. of Parks and Recreation, and the Village of Baxter Estates.

Admission to HarborFest is free. There is free parking and free Town shuttle buses and a BID trolley at the LIRR station and Manorhaven Park. For additional information about HarborFest, call the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce at (516) 883-6566, email office@pwcoc.org, visit pwcoc.org or visit us on Facebook.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce