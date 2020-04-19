Hans Ruhlig

Hans Ruhlig, 92 years old, a long-time resident of Port Washington, passed away on April 1, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Hans was the beloved husband of the late Rosa, the love of his life. He was the cherished father of John, and Herman and loving father-in-law to cherished member of the family Christine (wife of third son, the late Bernhard). Hans was the proud grandfather of Gabriella, Anastasia, Christopher, Matthew, Caroline and Benjamen, and great-grandfather of Adrian. He had a long and successful career as a precision mechanic for Carl Zeiss, Inc. and was a member of the Port Washington Knights of Columbus. He will be missed, but never forgotten. Due to current events no formal funeral was planned, a private graveside service was held.

