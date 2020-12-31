H on The Harbor Helps Homeless Women and Children

H on the Harbor, located in Port Washington, has opened its doors for

guests to attend a one-of-a-kind, Covid-safe, dining experience. Every

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, a palette of culinary brilliance is

served to the select few who dine at the magnificent establishment, owned

and operated by long-time, Bethany House volunteer and supporter, Josephine Feinstein.

For a limited time, H on the Harbor will donate 10 percent of your bill, for those who dine on January 7th, 8th and 9th (just mention Bethany House in the request section on open table or when you call to make reservations) to Bethany House, a residence for homeless women and children on Long Island.

Visit https://www.hontheharbor.com/restaurant to view the delicious

menu and book your table now! Seating is limited, and all Covid-safety

protocols are in place, so you can enjoy your dining experience worry-free.

Founded in 1978 with one single shelter, Bethany House has continued to

expand its programs, locations and capabilities, now providing service to up

to 85 people per night. Bethany House offers a range of programming designed

to help women and children overcome life challenges and move onto a path

toward wellbeing, housing stability, education and career advancement and

success.