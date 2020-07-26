Gun Discharged During Disagreement At Americana Manhasset

By
Port News Staff
-
0
250

Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Queens man for an incident that occurred on July 25, at 1:15 pm in Manhasset.

According to Gang Investigations Squad Detectives, defendant Yuri Oluh, 22, had a verbal argument with an unknown male black suspect in front of 1980 Northern Boulevard. The dispute escalated after the male suspect displayed a handgun and pointed it at the defendant.  The suspect then discharged several rounds at the defendant who was not struck and fled the scene.  No injuries were reported.

A short time later officers located the defendant in the vicinity of Searingtown Road and Northern Boulevard.  A subsequent investigation ensued revealing Oluh to have been in possession of a loaded silver handgun that police were able to safely recover. He was arrested without further incident. The investigation into this incident continues.

Oluh is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.  He will be arraigned on July 26, 2020 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

SHARE
Previous articleWater Emergency: Sands Point
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here