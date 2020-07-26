Gun Discharged During Disagreement At Americana Manhasset

Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a Queens man for an incident that occurred on July 25, at 1:15 pm in Manhasset.

According to Gang Investigations Squad Detectives, defendant Yuri Oluh, 22, had a verbal argument with an unknown male black suspect in front of 1980 Northern Boulevard. The dispute escalated after the male suspect displayed a handgun and pointed it at the defendant. The suspect then discharged several rounds at the defendant who was not struck and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

A short time later officers located the defendant in the vicinity of Searingtown Road and Northern Boulevard. A subsequent investigation ensued revealing Oluh to have been in possession of a loaded silver handgun that police were able to safely recover. He was arrested without further incident. The investigation into this incident continues.

Oluh is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He will be arraigned on July 26, 2020 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department