Guggenheim Elementary School Provides Families With Thanksgiving Dinner

Each year, students at Guggenheim Elementary School in Port Washington help make the Thanksgiving holiday special for several local families. This year, through a building-wide food drive, Guggenheim was able to provide 25 families with a complete traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“Guggenheim’s annual food drive is a phenomenal opportunity for students to learn first-hand what it means to give to others,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of the Port Washington Union Free School District said. “This initiative speaks volumes about the character of our students and staff in Port Washington. We are so proud of our students for their dedication and contributions to support families in need.”

Collectively, each Guggenheim student brings in a specific food item while staff also play a generous role by going above and beyond to purchase any missing items so each family has everything needed for a hearty and enjoyable Thanksgiving dinner. Guggenheim gifts two reusable bags—generously donated by Guggenheim’s HSA—filled with food and additional fixings as well. Thanks to the HSA, the reusable bags are a keepsake for each family and has helped simplify the transportation of items.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and ‘like’ our Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Union Free School District