Grand Opening of Hunold Pharmacy & Gift Shop

This September Hunold Pharmacy & Gift Shop opened in Port Washington at 94 Main St. Hunold provides fast and personalized service to make a great experience for their customers. Hunold Pharmacy & Gift Shop is part of the Medford Group.

Hunold offers a mobile app where customers can create user profiles. On these profiles, customers can safely store and manage their list of prescriptions. The app offers users to set reminders for their medications and easy access to order refills.

“By this using technology, we try to make it easier and convenient for our customers,” said Norma Fahel, the Pharmacy Manager.

According to Hunold Pharmacy & Gift Shop’s website, Fahel has been with the Medford Group for over 40 years. She has gained the trust and respect of customers by going above and beyond customer expectations.

Lilly Vahdaty is Hunold Pharmacy & Gift Shop’s Supervising Pharmacist. She graduated from St. John’s University and has over 30 years of experience. According to Hunold Pharmacy & Gift Shop’s website, “Vahdaty is determined to continue the great legacy Hunold Pharmacy has by providing personalized service because she knows the importance of compassionate care in this industry.”

Hunold offers delivery services for pharmacy products Monday through Friday. The pharmacy also offers immunizations for COVID-19 and the flu. In addition to the pharmacy aspect of Hunold, the gift shop offers a wide array of products for customers.

“We carry a variety of toys, Michel Design, Voluspa candles, Homesick candles, Tea Forte collection, Mudpie, and many other brands,” said Fahel.

Customers can buy gift cards, seasonal gifts, greeting cards, select home decor and special occasion items. The store also offers various scarves, purses and tote bags for customers to purchase.

Hunold Pharmacy & Gift Shop is new to Port Washington and is excited to be a part of the close-knit Port community.

“We love being here,” said Fahel. “Everyone knows each other, like one big family.”

Visit hunoldpharmacy.com to learn more about the pharmacy, gift shop and the services provided to patrons.