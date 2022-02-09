Grand Opening Of First Nassau County Duck Donuts Location

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Town Councilmember Dennis Walsh joined with Omar Athar and Sana Rafique, owners of Duck Donuts, to celebrate the grand opening of their donut shop located at 2425 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park.

DeSena and Walsh joined with Omar, Sana, and their family to celebrate this special day. The new business received a warm reception in the form of an opening day line from an excited community.

Duck Donuts specializes in unique and custom-ordered donuts and are known for their delicious donuts, beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere. DeSena commended Omar and Sana for their strong motivation and business acumen which has resulted in them opening the first Duck Donuts location in Nassau County.

—Submitted by

the Town of North Hempstead