On July 6, 2022, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Grand Opening of F45 Training, located at 5 Soundview Marketplace.

New York State Senator Anna Kaplan attended the ribbon cutting event for F45 Training Port Washington, the newest location of the F45 global fitness community that specializes in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven. F45 Training Port Washington opened on July 9 and is located in the Soundview Marketplace Shopping Center.

—Information provided by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and the office of NYS Senator Anna Kaplan