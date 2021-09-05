Grand Opening Celebration

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Grand Opening of the new Fathoms Hotel & Marina, located at 433 Main St. Chamber president Debbie Greco-Cohen and other Chamber members were joined by Chamber Executive Director Bobbie Polay, BID Executive Director Holly Byrne, Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Village of Baxter Estates Mayor Nora Haagenson, NYS Senator Anna Kaplan, NYS Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti and other well-wishers. They all celebrated the occasion with owners Cindie and Steve Leigh who were presented with certificates from the officials in attendance.

It was “love at first sight,” Cindie Leigh said about the first time she saw the view of Manhasset Bay from the Fathoms property, which is on the water. A dock extends into the Bay and can be used by the hotel guests. The view of the sunset over the Bay is spectacular and enjoyed by everyone who stays in this beautiful, six-room boutique hotel.

Pictured from left: Chamber member Dave Allen, Chamber vice president Katherine Crean, Town Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Chamber board member Marie Marcellino, Chamber executive director Bobbie Polay, NYS Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti, NYS Senator Anna Kaplan, Fathoms owners Steve and Cindie Leigh, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Mayor of Baxter Estates Nora Haagenson, Chamber board member Catherine O’Neill, BID executive director Holly Byrne, Chamber board member Ken Magida, Chamber board member and Village of Baxter Estates Clerk-Treasurer Chrissy Kiernan and SAFAVIEH Vice President of Marketing Cindy Rubin.

