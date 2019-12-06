Give The Gift Of Entertainment

For friends and family who love the magic of live entertainment, give them the gift of music this holiday season. Here are some local places offering membership, music and comedy for all.

Landmark On Main Street

Landmark on Main Street has shows for music and comedy lovers of all ages. Choose a show or a gift certificate. See the full schedule at www.landmarkonmainstreet.org. Available online or from the box office at 516-767-6444. Landmark on Main Street is located at 232 Main St., Suite 1 in Port Washington.

Bach To Rock Music School

Bach To Rock Music School has gift certificates for music lessons on all instruments, for all ages and all skill levels. Looking for a great keepsake gift? Book a session in their professional, state-of-the-art recording studio and record a song for your loved ones. The perfect holiday gift for anyone. Bach To Rock Music School is located at 1015 Port Washington Blvd.

Sands Point Preserve

Membership is a great gift to give this season. This year-long gift can be enjoyed in a multitude of ways, including free entry to the Preserve’s grounds and discounts.. Sign up at the welcome center, gate house, or online. For more information, visit www.sandspointpreserveconservancy.org or call 516-570-2248.