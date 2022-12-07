Give A Gift The Entire Community Will Enjoy

Make Port festive and bright, both day and night and “Adopt a Lamppost” for the holidays

Everyone loves the decorated lampposts along Main Street during the holidays, and we need them this year more than ever! The fresh garland, lights and bright red bows add a festive touch to our beautiful town.

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce is offering all businesses, organizations and families the opportunity to “Adopt a Lamppost” for the holidays. What a great way to show your love of Port Washington!

You can “Adopt a Lamppost” for a donation of $100 per lamppost and receive a beautiful certificate suitable for framing. Donors of $1,000 or more will be recognized as “Holiday Angels” and will receive a beautiful plaque. Of course, donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.

“Adopt a Lamppost” is organized by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce. Email office@pwcoc.org with any questions. To pay by credit card, please email the Chamber at office@pwcoc.org with your information. If paying by check, make payable and mail to: Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 121, Port Washington, NY 11050

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce