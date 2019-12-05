Gifts That Jump Off The Page

Dolphin Bookshop shares its 2019 bestsellers

There is nothing quite like cozying up with a good book on a chilly winter’s day. Luckily, at Dolphin Bookshop in Port Washington, one of Long Island’s last remaining independent bookstores, you can give the book lover in your life the gift of a great story this season.

These are Dolphin Bookshop’s top five bestselling reads of 2019 that are guaranteed to delight.

Educated: A Memoir

This international bestseller chronicles author Tara Westover’s journey of family, loss and the struggle for a better future. Lacking a formal education, Tara began to educate herself. Her quest for knowledge transformed her, taking her over oceans and across continents. Only then would she wonder if she’d traveled too far, if there was still a way home.

Where The Crawdad Sings

Delia Owens’s 2018 novel is a New York Times bestseller. Set in 1950s North Carolina, the novel tells the story in two timelines that slowly intertwine. This page turner that follows the adventures of an isolated “marsh girl” and a shocking murder is hard to put down.

The Silent Patient

An instant New York Times bestseller, this psychological thriller follows a successful fashion photographer’s act of violence against her husband—and the therapist consumed with uncovering her motive.

The Gentleman From Moscow

The New York Times bestselling historical fiction novel tells the 30-year saga of the Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, who is placed under house arrest inside the Metropol Hotel in Moscow in 1922, when the Bolsheviks spare him from death or Siberia because of his 1913 revolutionary poem written in university.

Leadership In Turbulent Times

Are great leaders born or made? Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin sets out to answer this question and others in her bestselling book on leadership.