Gifts She Will Love

Looking for a gift that will really make her smile this holiday season? From clothing to accessories, Port Washington businesses offer a variety of gift for every woman in your life. Holiday gifts for mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts and wives can be found in local shops like Charlotte’s Closet, Sands Point Shop, Fortunoff and H.L. Gross & Bro. Jewelers.

Charlotte’s Closet

Give Her The Gift Of An ENDLESS Closet

ENDLESS is a clothing rental membership service for teen girls and young adults. Choose from their vast selection of casual dresses, jumpsuits, tops, bottoms and jackets to add to your wardrobe. Rock your looks all month long and repeat. Buy what you love (at a discount) or send back for more. Free shipping and cleaning always. It’s that simple. Customers can choose from three monthly plans: one piece to keep for the month ($49) two pieces to keep for the month: $69, 3 pieces to keep for the month: $99. Current brands include: Free People, Wildfox, Terez, Chaser, BCBG, Kendal & Kylie, Strut This, Monrow and Pistola. Charlotte’s closet is located at 405 Main St., Suite 6. For more information about the clothing service, call 516-570-0200 or visit the store for more details.

Sands Point Shop

Barbour Ladies Scarf & Glove Set

This gift box makes the perfect seasonal present. Ready your loved ones for winter in style with a matching Lambswool scarf and gloves in signature Classic Barbour Tartan. Their four different color options makes this gift promised to be the perfect fit. Retails for $99.

MZ Wallace Handbags

The Sands Point Shop in Port Washington has a variety of handbags from MZ Wallace New York. These bags are great for every day use and come in many different sizes, shapes and colors. They range in price from approximately $300 to $125 and can be the perfect gift for a young teen or an adult.

H.L. Gross & Bro. Jewelers

Round Brilliant Diamond Stud Earrings

You can never go wrong with a pair of diamond earrings. These .25 karat diamonds are set in a 14-karat white four-prong basket and are the perfect edition to any jewelry collection. Pick them up today at H.L. Gross & Bro. in Garden City. Retails for $370.

14k Rose Gold Diamond Huggy Earrings

These diamond huggy earrings feature pave set round brilliant cut diamonds that total .07 carats. These earrings are perfect for those that are looking for a minimal yet classy earring. They are perfect for a night out, or a relaxing casual day at home. Retails for $240.

Fortunoff

Pearl Cuff Bracelet

Pearls are perfect for the girl who is looking to make a classy and timeless fashion statement. This multi-row pink cultured pearl cuff bracelet is the perfect gift to give that lady in your life this holiday season. The cuff features lavender, peach and rose freshwater cultured pearls, all natural hues. $375.

Diamond Stack Ring

Stacking rings is one of the newest styles this season. This simple 14-karat yellow gold band set with round brilliant diamonds will look great alone or in a stack. This ring is available at Fortunoff and also comes in white or rose gold. $650.