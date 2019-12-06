Gifts For Kids And Teens

Tired of waiting in line at large corporate stores this holiday season? By shopping local, you won’t have to travel far or wait on long lines to find the perfect gift for your child, friend, neighbor or family member. Port Washington is full of retailers who offer gifts for children and young adults. The Sands Point Shop, Charlotte’s Closet and Arena Sports offer a wide variety of gifts for babies, children or young adults.

Sands Point Shop

Kiddie Kraft Kids Jewelry

The Sands Point Shop has a variety of jewelry that is perfect for a young child or small baby. Kiddie Kraft Kids jewelry is all 14-karat gold. Earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings for children can all be purchased at the Sands Point Shop in Port Washington. Retails for approximately $100 or more.

Kate Spade Confetti Card Holder

Add a bit of color and organization to your teen’s wardrobe this season with this fun confetti card holder from Kate Spade. This item can be purchased at the Sands Point Shop and retails for $50.

Kate Spade Fox Crossbody Bag

This cute and unique crossbody bag from Kate Spade is the perfect gift for a young girl. Made from coated leather and adorned with an eye-catching fox face, this bag is perfect for a light travel day. This bag is currently sold at the Sands Point Shop and retails for around $300.

Barbour Travel Coffee Mug

Got a high schooler who loves coffee? Look no further, as the Sands Point Shop offers this Barbour Tartan travel coffee mug in a variety of colors and is the perfect holiday gift for a kid on the go. This product retails for $17.

Arena Sports

Arena Sports offers a variety of sports equipment and customizable apparel for all ages. Purchase a variety of sports equipment at Arena Sports, which is located at 52 Main St. in Port Washington.