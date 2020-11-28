Gifts For Kids And Teens

Whether it’s eight days of Hanukkah or the arrival of good ole Santa Claus that your young ones are anxiously awaiting, finding a gift that will make them smile this holiday season is always top priority. Here are a few stores in Port Washington that are offering unique and exciting holiday items.

The Cooking Lab

Give your child the gift of cooking this holiday season. The Cooking Lab, which will be moving to their new location at 160 Main St. is offering virtual interactive cooking classes for kids and teens ages 8 to 16 years old. Parents should be prepared to supervise during virtual classes. To sign up, visit www.thecookinglabpw.com/kidsclasses.

Dolphin Book Shop & Cafe

Located in the heart of Port Washington on 299 Main St., the Dolphin Bookshop and Cafe offers everything from young adult authors, children’s books as well as your favorite fiction and nonfiction bestsellers. Visit www.thedolphinbookshop.com for store hours and information.

Letters of Love Pendant

Pendants with your initials on them are certainly a popular item these days. This high quality Letters of Love necklace is custom made, and features two cultured pearls with one engraved letter. Available in rose, white and yellow gold, this piece is the perfect gift for your teen. Purchase online or in store at www.sandspointshop.com.

Arena Sports

Arena Sports offers a wide variety of sports equipment, customizable apparel, beach and backyard toys, drinkware and accessories for all ages. Purchase special “Port” collection apparel available exclusively at Arena sports, which is located at 52 Main St. in Port Washington. Visit www.arenasportsny.com for a more in depth look at their products.

Attelia Baby

Attelia baby located at 163 Main St. in Port Washington offers a wide variety of children’s items; everything from toys, maternity items, clothing, room decor and more. Attelia Baby is offering all season—15 percent off the entire store during Port Holiday Magic on Nov. 28. Visit www.atteliababy.com for a deeper look at their merchandise.