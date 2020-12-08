Gifts For Him

Finding a gift for that special man in your life can be difficult. After all, men are hard to shop for, no? Here are a few gift ideas to help you get your ideas flowing—ensuring that your brother, husband, cousin, son or uncle gets something they will really love this holiday season.

Alper’s Hardware

Alper’s Hardware, a staple in Port Washington, has a wide variety of gifts for any handy man in your life. From clothing to tools, barbeque grills, or camping gear, Alper’s has everything you need. Not sure what to purchase? Pick up a gift card or browse online. Visit www.alpershardware.com or visit their location at 81 Main St. in Port Washington.

Sands Point Shop

Barbour Storm Half Zip Sweater

This half zip sweater is the perfect item for staying warm this winter. Whether you are working from home and need to attend a zoom meeting, or waiting in line in at the grocery store—stay in style this season with this waterproof,

merino wool sweater.

$299, www.sandspointshop.com

Barbour Liddesdale Quilted Jacket

This jacket is ideal for cool weather with quilted nylon and polyester insulation, this jacket is not only stylish but warm. Currently available in olive, this jacket has snap enclosures all the way to the neck and features a corduroy collar. This jacket is available online at www.sandspointshop.com for $200.

Fortunoff Electric Guitar Cuff links

These cuff links are perfect for any man who loves music. Rhodium plated base metal with enamel, these cuff links are fun, yet classy.

$55, www.fortunoffjewelry.com.

Stainless Steel Flask Brown Leather

Different from your typical stainless steel flask, this brown soft full-grain calfskin leather is unique yet classy. This flask would make a great gift for anyone who indulges. $62, www.fortunoffjewelry.com.