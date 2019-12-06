Gifts For Guys

Let’s be honest, shopping for a guy can be hard sometimes. However, Port Washington has many gifts to offer for that special man in your life. From tools to clothing and jewelry there is something for every man on your list this holiday season.

Alpers Hardware

Alpers offers a wide variety of brands such as Carhartt, Big Green Egg, YETI, Ooni Pizza Ovens, Weber BBQs, power and hand tools and more. Alper’s hardware is located at 81 Main St., Port Washington.

Sands Point Shop

A family-owned business since its founding in Leghorn, Italy in 1840, the Sands Point Shop carries a variety of items for all. Located at 15 Main St., Sands Point Shop may be the perfect place to pick up a gift this holiday season.

Halcyon Men’s Cufflinks

These cufflinks are the perfect edition for any gentleman. Stop by the Sands Point Shop to pick up these beautifully handcrafted, yet detailed cufflinks. These cufflinks range in price starting at $115.

Barbour Classic Waxed Cotton Jacket

This classic shorter-length equestrian wax jacket is carefully crafted with medium-weight Barbour waxed cotton is the perfect gift for someone who enjoys the outdoors. This jacket is equipped with two large pockets and is offered in a variety of colors. Retails for around $400.

Longchamp Zanzibar Wallet

The Longchamp Zanzibar Small Wallet Black/Cognac has an elegant and compact design. Open the wallet to reveal rich cognac leather with eight credit card slots, two banknote slots and two interior slots. This wallet is the perfect gift for any man in your life. Retails for $110.

Longchamp Boxford Large Briefcase

Distinguished by its elegant two-tone combination of hardware canvas, the Boxford collection provides travelers with a briefcase that will not only meet all storage needs, but will look sophisticated as well. The perfect gift for the working man, this briefcase retails for $420.

H.L. Gross & Bros. Jewelers

IWC Watch

Watches are timeless at H.L. Gross & Bros. Jewelers (840 Franklin Ave., Garden City) boasts a pre-owned IWC Portuguese in 18-karat rose gold tang buckle with a smooth bezel, sapphire crystal and display case back. Retails for $10,000.

Legend Oval Cabochon Ring

Look sharp in this silver Tiger Iron gemstone ring. Oval in shape and sophisticated in style with sleek linear engraved detailing over brushed silver. You will easily make a bold statement in this piece. $690

Campbell’s Carpet

Campbell’s Carpet has been in business in Port Washington for more than 48 years. The holiday season is the perfect time to give the gift of a clean home. Campbell’s offers a steam-cleaning service which uses the most advanced and safest green carpet cleaning solutions available to help restore your carpet back to its original look. Campbell’s Carpet is located at 413 Main St. Schedule your carpet cleaning today by calling 516-883-8509 or emailing info@campbells-carpet.com.

Anthony’s World Of Floors

Anthony’s World of Floors specializes in state-of-the-art flooring installation for homes and businesses on Long Island and in the surrounding areas. The gift of flooring will enhance your home or business, while increasing your property’s value. When you need exceptional quality flooring services, you can depend on Anthony’s World of Floors for all of your flooring needs. Anthony’s World of Floors is located at 49 Manorhaven Blvd. 516-883-2159.