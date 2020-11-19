Gifts For Gals

If you’re not sure what to get your lady this holiday season, here are a few places to shop for that special someone. From jewelry and clothing to flowers or athleisure, local Port Washington businesses have everything you need to grab the perfect gift this year.
Charlotte’s Closet
Charlotte’s Closet just launched a curated, limited edition athleisure and accessory-filled style kit to benefit Stand Up To Cancer. The Stand Up In Style kit will include two lounge/workout clothing items, a pair of trendy sunglasses and a bracelet from Pura Vida. From now until Aug. 1, 2021, Charlotte’s Closet will proudly donate 10 percent of the purchase price of each style kit sold to Stand Up To Cancer to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The style kit that includes four fall must-haves, valued at more than $150 and will be sold for $99. This is perfect for moms, daughters, sisters, college and holiday gifting ideas and for anyone who is loving the athleisure trend. Enter the code CUSTOM at checkout for more clothing options. For details and to purchase a Stand Up In Style Kit while supplies last, visit www.standupinstyle.com.
Falconer’s Florist A staple in Port Washington, Falconer’s Florist offers beautiful flowers as well as holiday floral arrangements. Get that special lady in your life some gorgeous flowers, or spruce up your home this holiday season with flowers, Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias and gift ware. Flaconer’s is here to serve the Port Washington community and is located at 8 Maryland Ave. in Port Washington. Visit www.falconersflorist.com for more information.
Fortunoff:
Diamond Knot Button Earrings
These classic knot earrings are accented with small diamonds and set in 14K white gold. If you’re working from home, or out to dinner with friends these earrings are simple, yet elegant and will complete any look.
$495, www.fortunoffjewelry.com.
Double Diamond Bar Necklace
Bar Necklaces are pretty popular these days. This necklace can be worn at two different lengths for layering. 14K white gold, with 32 round diamonds, this necklace makes a great addition to any jewelry collection. $450, www.fortunoffjewelry.com.
Sands Point Shop:
Alor Cable Cuff Bracelet These stackable cuff bracelets from Alor are available in a variety of colors and styles. Stainless steel meets rose gold with diamonds, this cuff will make a beautiful addition to any jewelry look. $895, www.sandspointshop.com