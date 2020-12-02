Gifts For Everyone On Your List

The holiday season is the best time to pamper yourself and your loved ones. Whether you are buying gifts for your home, or for your family and friends, you want to make sure you check off every person on your shopping list. Here are some gift ideas and products that can be used to help renovate your home or your wardrobe.

Duxiana

These luxury beds are the perfect addition to your bedroom. Located at 1522 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset, Duxiana has a wide variety of beds to choose from based on your sleep needs. Whether you suffer from back pain or spend restless nights trying to get comfortable, DUX High Performance Sleep Systems let you experience the rest and relief you need. Beds retails around $1,600 to $3,000, visit www.duxiana.com for more information.

Sands Point Shop

Home décor is truly what makes a house a home. The Sands Point Shop located at 15 Main St., in Port Washington is the perfect place to find the latest in décor and accent pieces for your home. The Sands Point Shop has everything from suitcases, clocks, lamps, stemware, candle holders, vases and more. Visit www.sandspointshop.com for a look at what’s available this holiday season.

Stewy’s Factory Outlet

A wholesale distributor of clothing for men, women and children, Stewy’s Factory Outlet has a wide variety of items including jeans, activewear, hoodies, fleece pants, track pants, shorts, performance tops, t-shirts and more. All at a low price. Stewy’s Factory Outlet is located at 107 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington.

Safavieh

Safavieh, the leading home furnishing and décor business on Long Island is holding their home for the holidays sale, with 20-30 percent off on accessories. Visit Safavieh’s locations in Manhasset, Farmingdale, Glen Cove or www.safavieh.com for more information.

Campbell’s Carpet Service

After more than 55 years in business, 25 of them spent at their current location on lower Main Street, Campbell’s Carpet is excited to announce that they will be ringing in the New Year with two new locations. Their cleaning division will be moving to a new facility at 10 Secatoag Ave. in Port Washington. Their showroom for new carpet and rug sales will be moving across town to 356 Port Washington Blvd. This expansion will allow them to continue to offer same great products and services that you expect from them. For more information visit www.campbells-carpet.com, or call 516-883-509.