Ripple Creative, a new business in town, is proud to present Ghost Stories at the Garden—a family event at Growing Love Community Garden on Saturday, Oct. 16 with award-winning cultural storyteller LuAnn Adams. Adams tells stories from around the world and incorporates props, artifacts and musical instruments that are native to the people that created the story.

This event is geared toward kids ages 7-12 although siblings of all ages are welcome. The event kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with check-in and concession sales. Spooky stories start promptly at 4 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets. Bistro tables and chairs will also be available for adults.

Limited seating is available, advance ticket purchase is suggested and can be purchased at www.ripplecreativepw.com/ghost-stories. Tickets are $10 per child with a $20 family cap.

Proceeds of the event benefit Growing Love Community Garden, a local nonprofit dedicated to connecting our diverse community to healthy food, nature and each other. Special thanks to Alana Benjamin Group for being the premier sponsor and underwriter of this cultural community event. Growing Love Community Garden is located at the Manorhaven Preserve, Manorhaven Blvd. The entrance is located directly behind Our Lady of Fatima parking lot. For more information about the Growing Love Community Garden, visit growinglovepw.com.

—Submitted by Ripple Creative