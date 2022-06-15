FunDay Monday Returns To North Hempstead Beach Park this Summer

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board have announced the schedule for the 2022 FunDay Monday season. This popular, FREE senior program, held at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, takes place every Monday from July 11 to Aug. 22.

“FunDay Monday is one of the Town’s most popular programs for our senior residents, and we are excited to again be hosting a full slate of events throughout the summer at North Hempstead Beach Park,” Supervisor DeSena said. “FunDay Monday has become a summer staple in many of our residents lives and the Town is happy to once again host these weekly events filled with games, exercise, and rousing performances.”

Organized and hosted by the Town’s Department of Community Services, FunDay Monday offers hundreds of seniors from across the Town the opportunity to gather for games, music, dancing, entertainment, and exercise. The program’s most widely attended events are the Health Fair, which will take place this year on July 25 and HomeTown USA scheduled for Aug. 22, which honors our nation’s Armed Forces and veterans.

The 2022 FunDay Monday Summer Event Schedule:

July 11: Stan & Edi will charm you with their singing.

July 18: The Vic Vincent Band will rock the beach.

July 25: Senior Health, Education and Information Fair: Do you know someone who would benefit from the information and services at our annual Health Education Fair? Invite them to come or bring them along with you for this fun and FREE event. EJ the DJ to follow from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., and the National Circus Project makes an appearance.

Aug. 1: Viva Las Vegas! This Vegas themed FunDay Monday will include a performance by an Elvis and Frank Sinatra Tribute.

Aug. 8: Marty and the “G” Men will show off their vocal talents with music from the 50s and 60s.

Aug. 15: Beat-A-Likes – a Beatles Tribute will take North Hempstead Beach Park by storm!

Aug. 22: HomeTown USA: An exciting celebration of American traditions with crafts, hobbies, demos, musical performances, a classic car show and a special Salute to the Armed Forces. Enjoy performances by the Quatrain Barbershop Quartet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Bud & Linda from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the National Circus Project.

FunDay Mondays will also have plenty of fun activities throughout the day including fitness classes, games, arts & crafts, beach walks and more!

FREE bus transportation is available from various points throughout the Town. For further information, or for a pick-up location near you, please call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead