Friends Of The Library Welcomes Book Author



The Friends of the Library welcomes Pamela Paul, Editor of The New York Times Book Review and Schreiber class of 1989, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Port Washington Public Library 3 p.m. in the library meeting room. Paul will speak on her new book, How to Raise a Reader, an indispensable guide to welcoming children to the reading life.

Paul oversees all book coverage at the New York Times and is the host of the weekly Book Review podcast. How to Raise a Reader, co-written with Maria Russo, children’s book editor at the Book Review, is filled with practical tips, strategies that work, been-there wisdom and inspirational advice for parents who would like to engage their children to be readers. Divided into four sections, from baby through teen, and each illustrated by a different artist, How to Raise a Reader offers something useful on every page, whether it’s how to develop rituals around reading, building a family library or ways to engage a reluctant reader.

Dolphin Bookshop will be on-site to sell books, and Paul will be available to sign. Refreshments will be served. For information on the FOL, see www.pwpl.org/fol or email fol@pwp.org.

—Submitted by Friends of the Library