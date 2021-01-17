Free Online Sing-A-Long Events For Port Seniors And Families

In its continuing work to enhance arts experiences across Port Washington, HEARTS and the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation are launching a new program to engage seniors and families with a series of free, online sing-a-long music experiences. Hosted by Elise May and Elana Hayden, the five, 60-minute live-streamed sessions will be a trip down memory lane, bringing the joy of music and singing to the Port Washington community.

This new program is made possible by HEARTS (Helping Enrich the ARTS of Port Washington) through generous sponsorship of the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation, and through partners including Bach to Rock music school and Port Washington Live TV.

Each monthly event will be live-streamed via Port Washington Live TV on Facebook, featuring music performed by Elana Hayden, Director of Bach to Rock, Elise May of Expressive Elocution and friends. Lyrics will be available, making for easy sing-a-long participation. Themes will include: the Great American Songbook, Gershwin, Porter, The Beatles, Broadway, Jazz and more. Seniors or participating groups need only connect to Facebook to follow along and join the singing fun.

“HEARTS is pleased to be working with so many community partners to make this new virtual program possible,” Eric M. Gewirtz, President of HEARTS’s Board of Directors, said. “This pandemic has unfortunately created isolation for so many members of our community, especially seniors. During this period of lockdown and quarantines, we hope the joy of music will spark wonderful memories and raise spirits. Our thanks for the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation for their support, and Bach to Rock and Port Washington Live TV for being wonderful partners to make this program a reality.”

The inaugural program event is on Sunday, Jan. 24. The program continues monthly through May: Sunday, Feb. 21, Sunday, March 21; Sunday, April 18 and Sunday, May 16. Each event takes place live at 2 p.m. Each of the Sing-A-Long sessions will be streamed via Port Washington Live TV’s Facebook channel at facebook.com/PortWashingtonLiveTV. Song requests may be sent to heartssingalong@gmail.com. Further information is available at heartspw.org/seniorsingalong.

HEARTS is an independent, grassroots nonprofit community organization whose mission is to bring meaningful value to children’s lives and our community by supporting, promoting and enriching the arts in Port Washington and its public schools. More information at heartspw.org.

—Submitted by HEARTS PW