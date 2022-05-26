Frank J. Cipriano,

1924-2022

Longtime Port Washington resident and St. Peter of Alcantara parishioner Frank Joseph Cipriano died peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, age 97. He raised his family of four daughters, Laura, Jo Ann, Linda, and Patty, with his wife, Carmela, on Bar Beach Road. After serving in WWII with the U. S. Navy, Frank pursued aeronautics and subsequently joined the Grumman Corporation on Long Island, where his career spanned forty years. In 2014 Frank and Carmela moved to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife and daughters, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

—Submitted by Laura Cipriano