Former Schreiber Lacrosse Player’s Legacy Lives On In Port

The memory of a young woman, Christina Saccone, who passed away in 2022, has inspired a lacrosse clinic and scholarship fund in her honor. Former Schreiber lacrosse coach, Raquel Piraino, said that after Saccone’s sudden passing, Saccone’s family and she were moved to honor her love for the game, and her big heart, by paying it forward to a future Port player.

Raquel Piraino, the current girls’ lacrosse head coach, Pam Giordano, worked with Port Washington PYA to offer the clinic to girls in their program, who ranged from first to sixth grade. Players from Schreiber’s varsity and junior varsity teams helped run stations at the clinic. All proceeds from the event will help fund the Christina Saccone Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be given annually to a female graduating lacrosse player at Schreiber.

“Even though I did not have the pleasure of coaching Christina, I could not be more honored to host an event for her legacy. Schreiber High School is a family and we come together in moments like this. We will host this event every year to keep her spirit on the field,” said coach Giordano.

Christina Saccone, who played goalie for the Lady Vikings (Schreiber—Class of 2004) wore the number double- zero on her jersey. All young players who attended the event were given a blue Port lacrosse shirt, with the name Saccone on the back, and the number “00”.

“When you’re looking out at the field and seeing Christina’s last name and jersey number on all these young girls running around and excited to play, it takes away some of the sadness from her passing. Especially knowing that it’s going to help a future girls lacrosse graduate of Schreiber High school; there’s nothing better than having her family, friends, coaches and young athletes coming together paying it all forward in the same place that was so special for Christina,” said Piraino.

Annemarie Saccone, Christina’s sister, who attended the clinic with Christina’s family said, “Christina would have been so proud of the young ladies who attended and assisted in the clinic. She created so many lifelong memories and lasting friendships through lacrosse, and to see youth players carrying on her love for the game and wearing her number was very heartwarming. We look forward to continuing this event in the coming years in honor of our beloved Christina”.

—Submitted by the Port Washington

Union Free School District