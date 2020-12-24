Former Port Resident Releases Third Novel

Former Port resident MJ Miller, formerly known as Mary Schiller recently announced the release of her third novel, Phantom of Execution Rocks. A cozy mystery writer, Miller presents an intriguing fictional narrative surrounding the iconic lighthouse at Execution Rocks, a beacon in the middle of the Long Island Sound. Miller weaves a tale featuring several variations of the history surrounding the small rocky island.

“Growing up and discovering the things you took so much pleasure in were evil to their very core,” Miller said. “Once I learned the true history of the horrors of the picturesque beacon, it haunted me. I’ve wanted to write about it for a long time.”

A lifelong teller of tales, Miller grew up inspired and mentored by an entertaining collection of master storytelling matriarchs. Women who could spin a yarn better than anyone. Miller grew up in Port Washington. A graduate of Schreiber High School and mother of two adult daughters. Miller and her husband now live in Arizona with their resident feline genius, Darwin.

Miller, author of All About Annie and The Christoph Curse, has big plans ahead, recently signing a five-book deal with Scarsdale Publishing, based in New York. Luckland Ladies Mysteries will debut in 2021. Readers can visit www.authormjmiller.com to learn more about the author and her other work.

