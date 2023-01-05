Forever Bracelets Come To Port Washington

The Diamond Boutique in Port Washington has recently begun offering Forever Bracelets. The Diamond Boutique is one of the first locations on Long Island offering the trendy accessory. Forever Bracelets are a sensation made famous by a New York City jewelry store. A Forever Bracelet is a beautiful dainty chain that gets zapped onto your wrist.

“The Diamond Boutique always tries to provide this community with the best of the best,” said Joseph Daniel, owner of The Diamond Boutique. “We strive to bring all types of designs to our store so that there is something for everyone’s taste.”

Forever Bracelets have gone viral on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok for being a beautiful and semi-permanent accessory for any age.

Customers have over 30 gold plated, gold filled and sterling silver chains to chose from for their bracelet. Pieces range from $40 to $80 depending on the chain choice. Once the customer picks a chain, Daniel will zap the bracelet on. The zapping is a one-minute welding process that doesn’t affect the skin.

“These Forever Bracelets are the newest trend that are not only fashionable, but also affordable,” said Daniel. “They can be worn daily with a casual outfit or be made dressier for fancier events. They are appropriate for different age groups so moms and their kids can even match with one another! They are the perfect gift for you or a loved one. They take seconds to put on and the process is painless in every way possible.”

The Diamond Boutique is located at 77 Main St., Port Washington, just across from the train station. Daniel will be doing Forever Bracelets during the stores regular business hours. Call the Diamond Boutique at 516-767-2400 for more information.

“We aim to provide this amazing community with designs that they are excited about and the Forever Bracelet does just that,” said Daniel.

—Information provided by The Diamond Boutique with additional reporting by Julie Prisco