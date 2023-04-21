FOL Book & Author Luncheon On May 11 To Feature Best-Selling Novelist Dani Shapiro

Reserve now for the Friends of the Library’s (FOL) 54th Annual Book & Author Luncheon on Thursday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at The Garden City Hotel. The featured speaker is Dani Shapiro, author of the best-selling memoir Inheritance, who will discuss her acclaimed new novel Signal Fires. She will be interviewed by Port’s own Daniel Paisner, author, ghostwriter and podcaster, and take audience questions. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

For the first time in its history the event will have an honoree: Amy G. Bass, the FOL’s President Emerita.

You may reserve individual tickets and sponsorships online at pwpl.org/fol or you can pick up a reservation brochure in the library. Reservation deadline is May 3.

The Book & Author Luncheon is the FOL’s sole fundraising event. Individual and business sponsors are sought beginning at $250. Sponsors enjoy special seating, signed books, and recognition at the event and in post-event media. For more information on sponsorships contact FOL Vice President Margaret DeSiervo at margaretdesiervo@yahoo.com or 516-524-5655. For general questions contact fol@pwpl.org.

—Submitted by the Friends of the Library