Flower Hill Fire Department Appoints First Female Captain

While it is a coincidence that Emma Nadel was appointed Flower Hill Hose Company No. 1’s first female captain during Woman’s History Month, it is still a very fitting acknowledgement of how far women’s roles have advanced in virtually every walk of life.

Captain Nadel’s swearing-in ceremony took place on Saturday, March 19 at the Manhasset Bay Yacht Club in Port Washington during the Department’s 117th Annual Inspection Dinner Dance.

“It was such an honor to attend the Flower Hill Hose Company’s Inspection Dinner and recognize Captain Emma Nadel’s accomplishments during her tenure with the Fire District,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I have so much admiration for women and men who risk their lives as volunteer firefighters and am particularly impressed by Emma’s outstanding record that has earned her the distinguished title of ‘Captain.’”

Along with Atlantic Hook & Ladder and Protection Engine, the Flower Hill Hose Company No. 1 was organized years before the Port Washington Fire Department was formed in 1907. Visit pwfd.org to learn about the department’s history and other information.

Feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton with questions or comments at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassau

countyny.gov.

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton