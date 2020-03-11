Flower Hill Election

When I started Plant A Row for the Hungry, Port Washington it took a lot of hard work and the support of so many in the community. I was recently encouraged to hear that one of those people, Brian Herrington, was running to be the mayor of Flower Hill. We need more good people in elected office and I could not think of a better person. I can see that Brian has a drive to bring people together and give back to his local community.

Herrington was instrumental in securing the support of the ScottsMiracle-Gro Company to help our program grow in Port Washington. For years, this company has been an instrumental part of our community thanks to the Hagedorn Family and the ScottsMiracle-Gro Company supporting various local causes and initiatives. Every year, Herrington works with his team to support our program with donations of products ensuring that so many of you are able to have the supplies you need to help feed the less fortunate and improve our community. Herrington is always there when I need him and without his leadership, I am not sure if our program would be as successful. I know the residents of Flower Hill has a great choice on Election Day and will be in good hands with Herrington leading the way.

—Marvin Makofsky