Flower Hill Election: Max Frankel For Trustee

Dear Readers,

On March 16, you will have the opportunity to cast a vote for four Trustee Positions representing the Village of Flower Hill. My decision to run for Trustee with the Flower Hill Party came without hesitation. I was born and raised in the Roslyn Section of Flower Hill and have always been inspired to raise my own family here. Giving back to the community has always been a passion of mine, and is one I wish to continue through public service.

While the world has suffered through an unprecedented pandemic, I felt it prudent to not only support our front-line workers and first responders but to try and focus on the silver-linings of working from home for the past year. The quarantine enabled me (from a distance) to connect with my neighbors and discuss our lives as Flower Hill residents. I’ve learned that members of the community are proud to live in a village that, among many things, reaches out to and supports residents in times of need, encourages constant beautification of its surrounding neighborhoods, and efficiently clears the roads after snowstorms. I want to be part of a team that makes the community’s best interest paramount and the Flower Hill Party is that team. As Trustee, I will also focus on several traffic concerns and make it a priority to ensure our roads are safe for our residents.

Please exercise your right to vote on March 16 and I pledge to continue to make the Village of Flower Hill an exceptional community that we all are proud to call home.

-Max Frankel