Five Surrounding Port Washington Villages Candidate list

Local village elections will be taking place on Sept. 15 after Governor Andrew Cuomo postponed the March elections due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the past few months, villages have seen some changes to the ballots due to unforeseen circumstances. Here are the candidates running for election in Manorhaven, Flower Hill, Sands Point, Baxter Estates and Port Washington North.

Manorhaven

The Village of Manorhaven has two residents competing for the two-year mayoral position. Mayor Jim Avena is running for reelection under the Manorhaven Residents Party and resident, Vincent Costa will be running against him under the Manorhaven Liberty Party. Avena first ran for his mayoral seat in 2016 against the former Mayor Gary Pagano. Until this year, elections in Manorhaven have been unopposed.

The Village’s Board of Trustees has two open seats, Priscilla von Roeschlaub is seeking reelection and Joseph Zimbardi, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals is running for the second trustee seat. Trustee Ken Kraft announced back in January that he would not seek reelection in the upcoming campaign. Harry Farina and Walter E. Peters will be running for trustee seats under the Manorhaven Liberty Party.

The Manorhaven election will take place at the Village Hall located at 33 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Flower Hill

The Village of Flower Hill has open positions for mayor, Village Justice as well as three trustee spots. On the ballot for mayor under the Flower Hill Party is Mayor Brian Herrington and Kate Hirsh under the Liberty Party banner. In April, Herrington took office as the Mayor of Flower Hill following the death of Mayor Robert McNamara.

Deputy Mayor Randall Rosenbaum and trustee Gary Lewandowski, are seeking election under the Flower Hill Party. Along with Hirsh, residents Diane Turner, Jay Silverman and Jeffery Greilsheimer are seeking election under the Liberty Party banner.

Voting will take place at the Flower Hill Village Hall located at 1 Bonnie Heights Rd., Manhasset from noon to 9 p.m.

Port Washington North

In the village of Port Washington North, three seats are up for reelection. Running unopposed is Mayor Robert Weitzner, along with trustees Steven Cohen and Michael Malatino.

Residents of Port Washington North can vote at the Village Hall located at 3 Pleasant Ave., Port Washington from noon to 9 p.m.

Baxter Estates

Two trustee seats and a Village Justice position are up for reelection in the Village of Baxter Estates. Trustee Alice Peckelis is now running unopposed, after Douglas Baldwin announced last month that he was withdrawing from the race. The other trustee seat remains open at this time. Running unopposed for village Justice is Elizabeth S. Kase.

The Baxter Estates election will take place at the Village Hall located at 315 Main St., Port Washington from noon to 9 p.m.

Sands Point

The Village of Sands Point has three unopposed trustee seats up for election. Peter Forman and Planning board member Rita Sethi are each running two-year positions. Up for a one-year seat is Trustee Jeffery Moslow.

Voting will take place at the Sands Point village hall located at 26 Tibbits Lane, Sands Point from noon to 9 p.m.