Five Streets In Port Have Suspended Meters For The Holiday Season

The Town of North Hempstead recently approved a resolution to suspend parking meter regulations on certain roads in Port Washington for the holiday season at the most recent meeting held in November.

From Dec. 9 through Jan. 1, the following roads will have suspended parking meters, Port Washington Boulevard, Main Street, Irma Avenue, South Maryland Avenue and Carlton Avenue.

“The Town of North Hempstead recognizes the importance of local businesses as essential to a thriving and vibrant community and desires to support local merchants and the contributions they make to the town,” the resolution stated.

Additionally, parking restrictions in Port Washington are also waived during the following holidays, New Years Day, Martin Luther King Day, Lincoln’s birthday, Washington’s birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving day and Christmas day.

After Jan. 1, the meters at the current five streets in Port Washington will go back into affect. Currently, all on-street meters accept only quarters. According to the TONH website, the town hopes to implement a pilot pay by phone solution to allow motorists to call or use their smart phone to pay for parking in the coming months.

All off-street multi-space meters accept quarters and credit cards. In addition to the meters, pay by phone is accepted in Lot 4 through www.Pango.com. For additional information regarding parking in Port Washington, visit Www.northhempsteadny.gov/portparking or call 516-869-6311.