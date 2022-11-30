On Saturday, close to 140 girls ages six to 12 played at Lions Field in Port Washington’s first Girls Flag Football Turkey Bowl. It was an all day tournament for three divisions of girls, three games for every team, and the winning teams took home the medal.

It was a frigid, sunny day, mostly in the high 30s temperature, but the girls were not deterred and all played hard to the end of all their games. The Port Youth Activities (PYA) hosted the event, brainstormed and orchestrated by Sloane Weiner and Nellie Sandler, two Port Washington moms. The teams were all coached by parent volunteers.

—Submitted by Solane Weiner and Nellie Sandler