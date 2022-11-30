First Girls Flag Football Turkey Bowl

By
Port News Staff
-
0
64

 

Passing the ball.

On Saturday, close to 140 girls ages six to 12 played at Lions Field in Port Washington’s first Girls Flag Football Turkey Bowl. It was an all day tournament for three divisions of girls, three games for every team, and the winning teams took home the medal.

It was a frigid, sunny day, mostly in the high 30s temperature, but the girls were not deterred and all played hard to the end of all their games. The Port Youth Activities (PYA) hosted the event, brainstormed and orchestrated by Sloane Weiner and Nellie Sandler, two Port Washington moms. The teams were all coached by parent volunteers.

Celebrating a touchdown. (Photos by Josh Rozbruch/GameFace Photo)
The girls played hard.
Friends celebrating a touchdown.
Running to make a touchdown.
Running the ball.

—Submitted by Solane Weiner and Nellie Sandler

SHARE
Previous articleLocal Give Back Opportunities
Next articleWelcome Christmas To Port Washington
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here