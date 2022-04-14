First Ever Elementary School Scrabble Tournament

All five of the Elementary Schools in Port Washington recently participated in a Scrabble Tournament. A grant from the PWEF sponsored Scrabble Clubs for the elementary schools. The goal of the Scrabble Club was to introduce the game of Scrabble to the students and teach them strategies as well as improve their vocabulary and spelling . The club began in the 2019-2020 school year, but was cut short due to COVID-19. The school started up the club again this year. The club ran from October to March, and wrapped up on March 28 with a Scrabble Tournament at Daly Elementary School.

Two fourth-grade students and two fifth-grade students from each school participated in the tournament. All participating students demonstrated their knowledge and skill during the tournament while having a fun time with their peers.

“We were so impressed with the level of play and sportsmanship of the students in the tournament,” said Julie Katz, third-grade teacher at Salem Elementary. “The Scrabble Club was a great experience for all the students and they are now life-long players.”

There were six winners from the Scrabble Tournament; Gavin Brodsky (Daly Elementary fourth-grader), Leon Chen (Salem Elementary fourth-grader), Tessa Feingold (Sousa Elementary fourth-grader), Raphael Moses (Salem Elementary fifth-grader), Cub Romero (Daly Elementary fifth-grader), and Mae Strasser (Salem Elementary fifth-grader).

Teacher Advisors Lisa Cangialiosi (Sousa Elementary), Heather Hoffman (Daly Elementary), Julie Katz (Salem Elementary), Melissa Koulouris (Guggenheim Elementary), and Kimberly Singh (Manorhaven Elementary) made the memorable Scrabble Tournament possible for the students to enjoy.