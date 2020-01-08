Fire Department Raises Funds After Devastating Fire

After a fire broke out at a home on Irma Avenue in Port Washington on Christmas day, members of the Police Department Patrolman’s Benevolent Association, along with members of the Port Washington Fire Department, are trying to spread the word to the community to raise money for the family who lost their home to a devastating fire.

According to the Port Washington Fire Department, a call came in to 911 for a kitchen fire at a private residence at approximately 4:11 a.m. on Dec. 25. Arriving units were met with a significant fire on the first floor and quickly realized that it was the home of one of their own. The residence is the home John Lewis. Lewis is a 43-year member of the Protection Engine Company of the Port Washington Fire Department. Lewis, along with his sons, are the third and fourth generations of their family to reside in the home.

As lifelong residents of Port Washington, the Lewis family name is synonymous with the history of the Port Washington Fire Department and the road runners drill team. John’s father Bucky was a 50 year member of the department as were several of his uncles. His sons Rob and Kyle are 12 year veterans of the Department and are active firefighters and members of the road runners drill team.

The Lewis family is committed to serving others and their service does not end with the Port Washington Fire Department. John is a retired member of the New York City Police Department, where he served as a sergeant. Rob is a Marine Corps veteran and serves as a firefighter with the New York City Fire Department and Kyle is a police officer with the Port Washington Police Department.

The fire destroyed most of the home. Members of the Port Washington Fire Department have joined forces with the members of the Port Washington Police Department Patrolman’s Benevolent Association to establish a charitable account in the name of the Lewis family and they are hoping to spread the word about the need for donations.

Donations may be made to the Port Washington Fire Department, with attention to the Lewis Family Fund. Donations may also be made via the Venmo app to @PWFD850 with a special note indicating the money should go towards the Lewis Fund. Cash contributions may be dropped off at Port Washington Fire Department, located at 423 Port Washington Blvd. Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at the Port Washington Police Department, located at 500 Port Washington Blvd. For questions, call 516-883-2200.