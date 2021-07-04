Fifth Grade Students Celebrate Their Moving Up To Middle School

On Monday, June 21, every corner of the Port Washington School District was filled to the brim with pride and celebration as fifth graders from Daly, Guggenheim, Sousa, Salem and Manorhaven elementary schools took the symbolic next steps that represented the end of their years in elementary school and the shift to middle school. Teachers, staff and parents watched and cheered as students were praised for all their hard work this year and for all the years leading up to this milestone occasion.

“Our fifth graders have shown tremendous resilience in the face of such uncertain times and I, like the rest of the district and community, am continuously in awe of them,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Hynes, said. “Congratulations to all of our fifth graders on this moment in your lives. We wish you continued success as you begin this new chapter of your academic career.”

Each of the five elementary schools hosted two or three outdoor moving up ceremonies to safely convene and celebrate the achievements of Port Washington’s fifth graders. Each school created a festive outdoor ceremony which included balloons in the respective school’s colors and banners that highlighted each school. Parents sat and enjoyed the day’s events as principals and other administrators spoke of their students’ accomplishments and the bright future that lay ahead for each of them. At the culmination of each ceremony, students received their moving up diplomas, a physical representation of their years of hard work and the continued dedication to their studies. This technicolor celebration is one that won’t soon be forgotten.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and like their Facebook page @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District