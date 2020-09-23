Fatal Accident In Port Washington

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:35 am in Port Washington.

According to detectives, a 29 year old male from Uniondale, while performing hired extermination work on a Bayside Avenue home, fell from his ladder and sustained a serious neck injury. He was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased by a staff physician. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation into this incident continues.

-Submitted by the NCPD