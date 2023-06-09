Farmers’ Market Opens For Season Saturday, June 10th

The Port Washington Farmers’ Market, a local project managed by Port Washington-based non-profit Grassroots Environmental Education, will open for its 21st season on June 10. Hours are 8 a.m. until 12 noon every Saturday, rain or shine!

Loyal market-goers say that the market is one of the best things about living in Port Washington. And it is hard to argue that shopping for freshly picked local produce or flowers grown without pesticides, and enjoying one of the best cups of organic coffee and a homemade muffin, isn’t a great way to start the weekend!

This year the market will welcome back Demetra’s Organic Farm, Catch of the Hamptons Fish, and many other food purveyors that shoppers have come to count on. There will also be some new vendors, including Jonny Breads, La Trafila Pasta, and The Cheese Guy.

The market also features organic farmers who grow seasonal specialty crops, such as the organic strawberries in early June from Golden Earthworm Farm and apples in the fall from the Old Bethpage Restoration Farm. Vendor Ross Ber is the local beekeeper who provides some special sweetness from his hives right here in Port at the Dodge Farm.

But there are other important features of this farmers’ market that are equally noteworthy. With the original idea to give the community access to local, seasonal, organic food and to make that available to all residents, the market participates in the NYS Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). This provides assistance for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children’s Program) and a supplemental food program for seniors.

The Port Washington Farmers’ Market is also one of the few places where you can buy your food without polystyrene trays and plastic wrap, so if you’re trying to avoid buying things in plastic, here’s your chance! Vendors must use biodegradable BioBags in place of traditional plastic bags.

Please bring your own shopping bags or baskets or buy them at the Grassroots table. Be sure to follow social media for the most up-to-date news regarding vendors and specials.

Visit pwfarmersmarket.org to learn more. Or check out the farmers market on Instagram (@pwfarmersmarket_ny) and Facebook (PortWashingtonFarmersMarket). Call Grassroots 516-883-0887 or questions.

—Submitted by Grassroots

Environmental Education