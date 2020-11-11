Farmers’ Market Extends Into November With Holiday Fare

For the first time in its 18-year history, the Port Washington Farmers Market will extend its season late into the fall, with the final market taking place Nov. 21.

During November, in addition to its purveyors of organic vegetable and food products, the market will also feature several local artisans offering unique holiday gifts.

“The market has really been popular this year, in part because people appreciate having a totally safe, outdoor place to shop for food,” Market Manager Doug Wood said. “We have been following all COVID protocols and it seems to be working for everyone. At the last few markets, we will have vendors offering unique holiday gifts they won’t find anywhere else.”

Recent additions to the market include a zero-waste refill store that offers bulk personal care and laundry products. This is a win-win for those looking for better quality products and at the same time feeling good about not contributing to the scourge of single use plastic waste. And it is the brainchild of a 14 year-old local eighth grader.

Fall is the strongest season for farmers, when they often have not only lots of fresh greens, but also many types of potatoes, beets, carrots, turnips and other root vegetables that will keep for a good part of the winter in cold storage.

The market takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on the Port Washington Town Dock. Parking is free, social distancing rules are observed and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance. The market operates under the ageis of the New York State Department of Ag and Markets.