Family Fun Day At Harborfest

The fun begins early for the 31st annual HarborFest Dock Day on Sunday, June 4. At 10:00 a.m., the Chamber of Commerce and the Parent Resource Center will open the Family Fun Park on the Town Dock. There will be activities and entertainment all day, plus, there is more fun for kids at Art in the Park in Sunset Park.

For all third-graders, HarborFest is excited to bring back the Children’s Model Boat Regatta with a twist! Port Washington students in third grade are invited to build a model boat and race it on Baxter’s Pond on Sunday, June 4. Boat building instruction will be held in the Port Washington Library and by registration. Racing heats begin at 9 a.m. and will also be by pre-registration. Racing slots are limited but the fun is unlimited. The Model Boat Regatta’s major sponsors are Mathnasium and the Baxter’s Pond Foundation.

The Parent Resource Center will have a mini train ride and exciting games, crafts and activities in the Fun Tent. Many other Fun Park activities will be run by other organizations and businesses to keep the kids happy all day!

The Fun Park also features free family entertainment all day on the Family Fun Stage. A very exciting start to the day at 10:00 a.m. with Kerboomkidz and dance. Then, at 10:30 a.m. the Talented Kids of Port Washington show will begin. At 11:00 a.m. there will a performance by Pluckd Studio, followed by Rachel Blackburn Voice Studio at 11:30 a.m. Olga Berest Dance Studio performances will be at 12:00 p.m., Rally & Pep at 12:30 p.m., martial arts demonstrations by Blue Moon Taekwondo start at 1:00 p.m.. A performance by Danceworks, NY will be at 1:30 p.m. RuDanceNY will take the stage at 2:00 p.m. Goody’s Basement Band will perform at 2:30 p.m., followed by Bach to Rock bands at 3:00 p.m.. The finale will be Language with Yoli at 4:30 p.m.

The Family Fun Stage is sponsored by Anthony’s World of Floors, Diane’s Place Hair Salon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Fathoms Hotel & Marina, Flatiron Pediatrics, Healthy Kids Pediatrics, Ivy Rehab, Lorber/Hoffman Real Estate Group, Orangetheory Fitness, Port Jewish Center and Sid Jacobson JCC.

One of the most exciting things for kids of all ages will be demonstrations of the Port Washington Fire Department’s Fire Boat. It will be moored in Manhasset Bay, off the Town Dock, for all to see.

If you want a taste of nostalgia, the whole family can catch a free ride on the North Fork Trolley, sponsored by the Greater Port Washington BID. The Trolley will serve as one of the shuttles to take people between the train station and the Town Dock.

For budding artists, Art In The Park will have a special free workshop for children called “Fun With Clay” from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. They will also have button making all day. Art In The Park is organized by The Art Guild and sponsored by The Art Guild, Luria Design & Style and Sheehan & Company, CPA, PC.

Kids and their families can take a 40-minute cruise around beautiful Manhasset Bay on the luxury yacht Elixir. Cruises leave hourly from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Elixir is sponsored by Long Island Boat Rentals.

Grassroots Environmental Education has organized a timely environmental education project called “Pollinators – Wings of Life.” They will draw attention to the growing worldwide crisis of the decline in the number of pollinators. Look for their creative display in the Enviro-Expo area. The Environmental Education program is sponsored by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy and WorkSmart Space.

Families can browse the craft and merchant booths and satisfy their hunger at the Fabulous Food Court. HarborFest offers tons of fun for everyone, so come to the Town Dock on Sunday, June 4 and plan to spend the whole day! For more information about HarborFest, call the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce at 883-6566, email office@pwcoc.org or visit www.pwcoc.org.

—Submitted by

Port Washington Chamber of Commerce