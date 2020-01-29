ExteNet Sues North Hempstead



On the same day the Town of North Hempstead voted to have a public hearing on ExteNet’s 16 cell node application on March 19, ExteNet filed a federal lawsuit against the town. The town had 90 days to answer the application and failed to approve or deny the application by its deadline in late December.

Rebecca Cheng, a town spokesperson, said the town would not comment on “pending litigation.” Cheng also said the town’s public hearing will still take place on March 19 despite it taking place three months after the application’s deadline. ExteNet and the town have had discussions revolving around this application for two years, but the Illinois-based company says that the town got quiet as the deadline approached.

“The town has yet to reach out to ExteNet regarding our application or the scheduling of a public hearing,” ExteNet Eastern Regional Director of External Relations Richard Lambert said. “I am learning about the public hearing through [the Port Washington News], which is disappointing, especially since we have been working with the town on our proposal and application procedures since 2017. Our application fell into an abyss and we were left with little options.”

The proposed 16 nodes are located in Port Washington, north of the Village of Plandome Manor.

According to the application, the locations are as follows: