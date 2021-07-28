Enjoy The Great Outdoors In This Summer

Looking for activities that are fun and safe this summer? Look no further than Port Washington with great outdoor activities and restaurants.

If you prefer water activities, you can fish or boat off North Hempstead Beach Park. Kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding are among the other amenities offered. The park also offers recreational activities such as shuffleboard, basketball, volleyball, as well as other sport fields. You can even enjoy a nice picnic with the barbeques provided or take the kids to the playground. Permits are required for use of the fields and picnic areas and there is a daily park visit fee of $15 cash and $10 credit.

If you are looking to save some cash and want to experience a free but fun activity, you can hike through the Leeds Pond Preserve or the Manorhaven Preserve. Both spots offer a great place to enjoy nature while getting in some much-needed exercise after being cooped up last summer from the pandemic. Leeds Pond Preserve looks over the Manhasset Bay and is home to the Science Museum of Long Island, which offers great educational opportunities for children.

You are bound to find some great seafood places on the North Shore including Louie’s Grille and Liquors. This place dates back to 1905 and has amazing cuisine such as lobster rolls and fish tacos, as well as a great cocktail menu which includes coconut mojitos and Louie’s Arnold Palmer. Louie’s also provides great entertainment with live bands every week and a great view of Manhasset Bay with dock seating.

There are also some great vegetarian options in Port Washington like the hummus plates and falafel at Bosphorus Café Grille. This Turkish restaurant offers delicious Mediterranean food, and you can enjoy it inside or outdoors. Port Thai Place also has some yummy plates like the vegetarian pad woon-sen and the vegetarian tofu green curry fried rice. Although Port Thai Place does not offer outdoor seating like Bosphorus Café Grille, it is located on Main Street which has an amazing outdoor festival every Thursday night in the summer.

So, if you decide to check out their vegetarian menu, definitely go on a Thursday to experience some great outdoor fun after your meal.

