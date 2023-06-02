Enjoy A Historical Tour Of The Gold Coast Waters

Aboard the Elixir Luxury Party Yacht

Join Long Island Boat Rentals (LIBR) at HarborFest and experience their “History Tour of Manhasset Bay’s Gold Coast” aboard the Elixir Yacht. Sit in luxury during their escorted tour while learning about the Pan Am Clippers (seaplanes) that took off for Bermuda and Europe; John Philip Sousa’s home; the Sands Point Hotel and Beacon Towers, as well as the historic mining of “Cow Bay Sand” that built the sidewalks, subways, and the skyline of Manhattan! And bring home a beautiful free memento of the tour – an historical pictorial map of the waters and sights around the Cow Neck Peninsula. The contents of the map and tour information are provided courtesy of the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society.

LI Boat Rentals, Long Island’s premier boating service, will be offering hourly cruises around Manhasset Bay on Elixir the Saturday night (6-7 p.m.) before HarborFest and all-day Sunday (10-5 p.m.) Step aboard the custom designed, luxury party yacht and enjoy the Gold Coast mansions while experiencing history through your free pictorial map. The cost for the HarborFest cruises is $30 per adult ($5 discount for Adults only if purchased online by May 26) and $15 for those 12 years and younger. Elixir, a private luxury yacht for parties and events of up to 24 guests, is based in Port Washington and services the Tri-State area waters.

Don’t be disappointed by a sell-out – purchase advance tickets online for the special HarborFest Historical Elixir cruises at www.LIBoatRentals.com/TryPortFirst. Use the promo-code “Harborfest” for any discounts available at the time you sign up!

The Elixir Luxury Party Yacht

Private charters of Elixir can take you for a tour of Long Island Sound, dropping anchor at local beaches for swimming and playing on floats or upgrade your event with stand-up paddle boards or a deluxe inflatable couch for lounging on the water. Elixir offers the perfect backdrop for memorable photos, including NYC skyline views. Take a tour around the island of Manhattan and enjoy a selfie with Lady Liberty! Elixir charters include waters, soft drinks, iced tea, and mixers. The Elixir Yacht works with local caterers, delis and liquor stores for provisioning light bites, wine, and liquors. The Elixir Yacht is one of a kind, offering a once in a lifetime experience for a Gold Coast yacht charter.

About Long Island Boat Rentals

Long Island Boat Rentals (LIBR) is Long Island’s “one stop shop” to “get everyone out on the water”! They offer bareboat rentals, captained rentals, semi-private powerboat training classes as well as standard yacht charters accommodating from 6 persons on their express yachts to 24 guests on the Elixir, their unique luxury intimate party yacht! The Elixir is the perfect venue for parties, business get-togethers and client events! Frequent boat renters can save 15 percent when they rent 5 times or more during the same season. LIBR also represents Carefree Boat Club offering the most cost-effective boating option that provides club members with the use of a boat at over 80 clubs in the US. Located at Inspiration Wharf in Port Washington, call or text 516-761-0840 or visit LIBoatRentals.com.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce