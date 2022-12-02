Election For Port Washington Water District Commissioner

On Dec. 13, local water commissioner elections will be held. I urge Port Washington residents to vote for Mindy Germain for another term as a Port Washington Water District Commissioner.

The Port Washington Water District is known as a regional leader

in efforts to effectively manage, conserve and protect their local water supply. Mindy Germain has been a driving force behind many of these efforts. Ranging from strong water conservation policies that successfully reduced water demand during the 2022 drought,

to overseeing the construction of new treatment systems for emerging contaminants, repairing infrastructure and being a voice for her community on regional steering committees such as Long Island Groundwater Sustainability Study, Mindy is a proven leader.

For her tireless work and commitment to serving the customers of the Water District, please support her for another term as your

commissioner. The polls are open from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Polish Hall, 5 Pulaski Pl., Port Washington.

-Sarah Meyland, Member of the Western Nassau County Aquifer Committee