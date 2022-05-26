Edith Hirschberg Hesselbrock

Edith Hesselbrock, a former Port Washington resident, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Sammamish, WA at age 99. Born in St. Paul, MN she graduated from Concordia College and the Eastman School of Music in Rochester. After marrying, she lived in Port Washington, raising her children and being active in scouts and the Music Study Club of Port Washington. In later years she lived in Washington state.

Edith is survived by two children Jim (Elaine) Hirschberg and Jan (Jeff) Hazelton as well as grandchildren Chris and Melanie Hirschberg and David and Kat Hazelton.

—Submitted by Elaine Hirschberg