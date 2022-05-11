Earth Day 2022 Celebration Is Huge Success

On Sunday, April 24, the Port Washington Public Library (PWPL) celebrated their second outdoor Earth Day celebration at Sunset Park. Hundreds of people attended this joyful event and, through the assistance of the Town of North Hempstead, PWPL and Port Washington’s environmental organizations, they learned what they could do to make our community a healthy and sustainable one. While taking in the beautiful water view, attendees were treated to the musical delights of PWPL’s resident band.

“Everything went well! The weather was ideal, and we had such a nice turnout from the community,” shared Jeff Zeh (PWPL), who, along with Denise Anchico (PWPL), was one of the event’s organizers.

A rain barrel and composter were raffled off, courtesy of the Town of North Hempstead, and countless pieces of cool environmental swag were given away. PWPL’s involvement was supported and funded by the Friends of the Library.

The Library thanks everyone who volunteered their time and services and gives special thanks to all who attended. Plans are already underway for next year’s Earth Day Celebration!

—Submitted by the Port Washington Public Library