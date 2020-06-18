Early Hours For North Hempstead Beach Park Senior Walkers

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board have announced that North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington has early opening hours for senior residents, an initiative that began Saturday, June 13.

“It is important to us that our senior residents always have options to remain active regardless of the pandemic,” Supervisor Bosworth said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our seniors to exercise when the weather is cooler and avoid the extreme heat that can come during the middle of the day. These early morning walks should also provide fantastic views of the sunrise.”

The park opens at 6 a.m. for senior residents, and no lifeguards will be on duty until 9 a.m.

North Hempstead Beach Park is currently operating at a 50 percent capacity and is open to North Hempstead residents only. All fees have been waived for the summer due to the pandemic. Residents are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines and stay six feet apart. In addition, in accordance with New York State guidelines visitors should wear a mask to help maintain the health and safety of others.

For more information, call 516-869-6311.