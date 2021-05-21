North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and the Town Board recently announced a drive-in Memorial Day Commemoration and Fireworks ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 29 at 9 p.m.

“The town is excited to continue this tradition for the North Hempstead community,” Bosworth said. “We look forward to everyone coming together on Memorial Day Weekend as we kickoff the unofficial start of summer and also reflect on the supreme sacrifices made by the brave men and women in the armed forces.”

The fireworks display, produced by Santore, will begin promptly at 9 p.m., and gates to North Hempstead Beach Park will open at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks will be synced to music that will be broadcast through the car radio.

The town will be enforcing social distancing guidelines at all times. All attendees are required to remain in their vehicles unless using the restrooms. Additionally, they must wear a mask when not in their vehicles.

The event is free, but vehicles will be charged a $10 parking fee (cash only). The event is open to North Hempstead residents only. Capacity is limited to accommodate social distancing guidelines. The Town is encouraging attendees to bring nonperishable/canned foods to the events as part of North Hempstead’s donation drive. Vehicles will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees are not required to register ahead of time.

For more information, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead