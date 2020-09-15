Dr. Hynes Releases Letter About COVID Tracking Following Positive Cases

Dear Port Washington Community,

Thank you for your patience and flexibility as the Nassau County Department of Health conducted its contact tracing investigation linked to Paul D. Schreiber High School and John J. Daly Elementary School.

Based on the contact tracing conducted by Nassau County Department of Health related to both Paul D. Schreiber High School and John J. Daly Elementary School, we are happy to report that students and staff can safely return to Schreiber and Daly tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16, for their scheduled in-person instruction. Please be assured, the District has followed all building sanitizing and cleaning protocols and looks forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.

I ask that you please continue to monitor your child(ren) closely for any sign of potential illness and complete the District’s Student Health Screening each morning prior to the start of school.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Hynes, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools